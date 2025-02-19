Skip to Content
Powers Boulevard to close overnight near Airport Road for 4-day bridge construction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Department of Transportation is closing Powers Boulevard north of Airport Road in one direction for four consecutive nights as crews complete bridge construction work.

The safety closure, in place Feb. 20 through Feb. 23, is there so crews can place bridge girders over Powers Boulevard, the city of Colorado Springs said.

This is the first of several rounds of night closures that will be needed for the bridge's construction.

Travel Impacts

According to the city of Colorado Springs, drivers can expect to see single and double lane closures as early as 7 p.m. All closures will be removed from the highway in time for travelers' morning commutes. 

The city said during the closures, only one direction of Powers Boulevard will be closed at a time:

  • Thursday, Feb. 20: Southbound Powers Boulevard closed at East Platte Avenue from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
  • Friday, Feb. 21: Northbound Powers Boulevard closed at Airport Road from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Saturday, Feb 22: Southbound Powers Boulevard closed at East Platte Avenue from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
  • Sunday, Feb. 23: Northbound Powers Boulevard closed at Airport Road from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The city said the schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.

Detours

While uniformed traffic control officers and flaggers will be on scene to help direct overnight traffic, the city is also recommending detour routes for drivers looking to avoid the . 

Southbound Powers Boulevard detour: Traffic must exit the highway at East Platte Avenue. The detour route will direct traffic west on East Platte Avenue, south on Academy Boulevard and east on Airport Road. Note: Colorado Springs Airport (COS) suggests that traffic headed to the airport continue south on Academy Boulevard and east on East Fountain Boulevard.

Map of eastern Colorado Springs displaying detour route for the closure of southbound Powers Boulevard (Colorado Highway 21) at East Platte Avenue. Motorists will exit Powers Boulevard and head west on East Platte Avenue, south on South Academy Boulevard and east on Airport Road where they will reenter southbound Powers Boulevard. Southbound Powers Boulevard closed overnight Feb. 20 and 22 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Northbound Powers Boulevard detour: Traffic must turn left or right at Airport Road. The detour route will direct traffic east on Airport Road to the northbound Powers Boulevard on-ramp at Stewart Avenue.

Map of eastern Colorado Springs displaying detour route for the closure of northbound Powers Boulevard (Colorado Highway 21) at Airport Road. All vehicles will turn right on Airport Boulevard and reenter northbound Powers Boulevard via the on-ramp at Stewart Avenue. Northbound Powers Boulevard closed overnight Feb. 21 and 23 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
