One person hospitalized, two dogs seized by Humane Society after dog attack in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police say one person was sent to the hospital Monday morning after two dogs attacked their owner and a neighbor trying to help.

At 10:39 a.m. on Feb. 10, CSPD officers and K9 units were dispatched to East San Miguel Street near the intersection of Clemson Drive for a possible dog attack, where a dogs' owner had reportedly been dragged to the ground by their two Pitbulls.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the owner sitting on the ground, restraining one of the dogs.

According to CSPD, one of the dogs was still extremely aggressive and was not fully secured by her harness when they arrived. K9 officers were able to secure the dog with a “catch pole” keep the dog from further injuring herself, the owner or others in the area, before calming her down.

An on-scene investigation revealed that a neighbor had attempted to help the owner during the dogfight and was bitten, injuring their hand. They were transported to a local hospital to receive treatment for the bite.

CSPD said both dogs were later secured by the Humane Society.