Completion of Austin Bluffs Parkway project in Colorado Springs delayed four months

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The surprise discovery of a fiber optics cable has delayed the finish of a Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) project from last October until sometime next month.

KRDO 13's The Road Warrior learned of the situation after being contacted by a viewer who asked why work wasn't completed yet.

A CSU spokesman said that crews recently found the cable -- owned by another company -- in the same area they're installing two new natural gas lines, and workers had to realign the gas lines around the existing cable.

Additionally, a CSU contractor needs to install water, sewer, fiber and electric lines along the new gas lines.

As The Road Warrior reported in September, the $600,000 project started in August on a 3/4-mile stretch of Austin Bluffs Parkway, in the westbound right lane between Goldenrod Drive and the Union Boulevard exit.

Crews are relocating the gas lines lines from two nearby above-ground connections to increase safety and service reliability.

A line of steel barriers winds along the project to separate traffic from the working crews.

Meanwhile, on a 3.5-acre parcel at the north end of the project, CSU is building a new power substation to better meet current and future electricity demand.

The Central Bluffs Substation is scheduled to begin operating next year; a fence has been erected around the parcel, which has two houses and four office buildings CSU acquired for demolition.