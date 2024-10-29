Highland Lakes Fire sees slight growth overnight, continues to sit at 0% containment

DIVIDE, Colo. (KRDO) – The Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) says the fire expanded slightly from 90 to 98 acres overnight.

Deputies say no additional structures have been damaged, and no additional people have been injured. Additional firefighting and other emergency agencies came to the scene overnight and are being deployed into the area. More state resources are also on the way and the response by first responder agencies has been rapid and robust.

Video Credit- Jennifer Berardi

Deputies ask that the residents of the effected area remain understanding and stay clear of the area to allow for the most efficient deployment and movement and response of the firefighters. They want to remind residents to observe the directions and guidance given by the deputies assisting in the affected area as they ensure efficient movement for the firefighters.

(TCSO) will have a media briefing this morning, scheduled for 10 a.m. It can be watched above