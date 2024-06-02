Skip to Content
Colorado State Patrol investigating deadly motorcycle crash near Mesa Ridge Parkway exit

KRDO13
By
Published 9:02 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a motorcycle rider on an I-25 exit ramp near Fort Carson.

CSP tells KRDO13 they responded to a call for the crash involving a motorcycle at 7:22 p.m. Within the next half hour, the second lane of I-25 was closed off, along with the exit ramp for the Mesa Ridge Parkway as troopers began investigating.

They say the rider of that motorcycle died from the crash.

Troopers told KRDO13 they will release more information as they learn more from their investigation.

Crews were still on scene, with the exit still closed when KRDO13 departed around 8:45 p.m.

Tyler Cunnington

Tyler is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about him here.

