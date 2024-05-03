Skip to Content
Nighttime closures starting May 3rd, along South Academy Boulevard

KRDO13
Published 5:52 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is temporarily closing the east and westbound lanes along South Academy Boulevard starting Friday, May 3rd.

Crews will be in the area pouring new concrete over the bridge deck.

Eastbound lanes will close at 8 p.m. tonight and will re-open tomorrow (May 4th) at 7:30 a.m.

Westbound lanes will close at 7 p.m. with lanes re-opening at 5:30 tomorrow morning.

Eastbound traffic will be directed toward Highway 16 to access South Academy Boulevard, while westbound traffic will be directed toward Lake Avenue and South Circle Drive to access South Academy Boulevard.

Speed limits in the area have been reduced to 60 MPH.

Drivers are being advised to expect delays for up to 15 minutes.

Colorado Department of Transportation
