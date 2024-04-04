Clouds could ruin your Colorado solar eclipse experience

COLORADO, USA (KRDO) - Although Colorado isn't along the 2024 solar eclipse path of totality, we are still expected to witness some coverage. The big "if" is whether we'll be able to enjoy this phenomenon given the forecasted cloudy skies.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies can be expected across Colorado late Monday morning into the afternoon hours. The eclipse is set to start around 11:28 a.m. as the moon's shadow begins to cover part of the sun. The eclipse will peak around 12:40 p.m. when 60-70% of the sun will be covered by the moon's shadow here in the Centennial State, then continue with less and less coverage until it ends around 1:52 p.m.

As of right now, our models show slightly clearer skies across the eastern plains, meaning locations east of I-25 could be your best bet to experience a break in the clouds and possibly lay eyes on the eclipse. We'll keep you updated as we get closer and forecasts become more fine-tuned.

Since 1900 only twelve total solar eclipses have touched the United States mainland. Total Solar Eclipses are so rare because they only happen when an eclipse occurs while the moon is closest to the earth in its orbit. This causes the moon's shadow to completely block out the sun.

Otherwise, they're called Annular Eclipses (what we had last year) and the outer edges of the sun still shine around the moon's shadow creating "The Ring of Fire."