Proposed changes in vehicle impounds on Colorado Springs City Council agenda Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) wants to amend the city's policy for towing and storing vehicles at its impound lot, to allow private towing companies to assume much of that responsibility.

CSPD is seeking a change because it averages around 1,200 vehicles monthly at its lot on Las Vegas Street, and takes in another 400 monthly; the vehicles are evidence in crimes, recovered stolen vehicles, or abandoned vehicles with no connection to a crime.

Police say that the influx of vehicles takes up valuable space on the lot and requires too much time for impound staff to process vehicles that are not considered evidence in crimes.

CSPD's proposal is to hire private towing companies to store vehicles on their own lots and collect fees as allowed by the state; those companies would send notices to vehicle owners lien holders, informing them of their right to a hearing to dispute the towing and impoundment.

Also included in the proposal is allowing towing vendors to sell unclaimed vehicles and to distribute proceeds as the city directs.

Police also would allow Neighborhood Services to assume the responsibility for towing abandoned vehicles and waiving fees for drivers uninvolved in the reason for towing.

CSPD says that most law enforcement agencies in the state already have similar policies in place; a presentation to the City Council at a Monday work session stated: "Police department should be out of the towing business, except for evidence & stolen vehicles."

Police believe that the proposed policy change would reduce the monthly number of vehicles on the impound lot, including RVs, trailers, and motorcycles, by nearly 300.

If approved by the Council, the changes would be effective for a yearlong trial period.