Colorado Springs mayor reflects on 2023 accomplishments, looks ahead to 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mayor Yemi Mobolade held his year-end monthly briefing Tuesday and reiterated that one of his top goals is to establish a new, larger and more modern police academy and training center.

Voters rejected his push last month to use $5 million in surplus tax revenue to partially finance the project, instead of refunding the money to taxpayers.

Mobolade said that he was trying to take advantage of an opportunity to start a needed project that would eventually save tax dollars.

He revealed that he has hired a consultant to review the research that he and the police department have done on the proposal, and hopes to have a needs assessment report returned to him next month.

The mayor also said that another goal is for his wife to help on a new initiative that would provide additional mental health resources to reduce homelessness and benefit the entire community.

"There are things happening behind the scenes to develop that," he said.

As for 2023 accomplishments, Mobolade mentioned successes in economic development, airport business, bus ridership, some decreases in crime, and more citizen interaction.

