Skip to Content
Top Story

Tracking Accumulating Snow, Messy PM Commute

By
Updated
today at 8:14 AM
Published 5:24 AM

Isolated fog & freezing rain is possible out the door this morning across the Palmer Divide and the far eastern Plains. Fog will clear by sunrise, with on & off light freezing rain through noon. This is the first wave of the storm.

Wave 2, moderate to heavy snow, arrives between 2-5PM.

Snow will continue into the overnight hours, before another lull. Wave 3, additional moderate to heavy snow, arrives early Thursday morning. Snow will come to an end from west to east by 3 PM on Thursday.

A general 2-5" is expected across northern El Paso County, and possible northern portions of Colorado Springs:

Article Topic Follows: Top Story

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Joe Ruch

Joe is the weekend evening meteorologist for KRDO. You can learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content