Tracking Accumulating Snow, Messy PM Commute

Isolated fog & freezing rain is possible out the door this morning across the Palmer Divide and the far eastern Plains. Fog will clear by sunrise, with on & off light freezing rain through noon. This is the first wave of the storm.

Wave 2, moderate to heavy snow, arrives between 2-5PM.

Snow will continue into the overnight hours, before another lull. Wave 3, additional moderate to heavy snow, arrives early Thursday morning. Snow will come to an end from west to east by 3 PM on Thursday.

A general 2-5" is expected across northern El Paso County, and possible northern portions of Colorado Springs: