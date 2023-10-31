Halloween tips for drivers and trick-or-treaters from Colorado State Patrol
COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- Today is Halloween (Oct. 31) and Colorado State Patrol (CSP) wants drivers and pedestrians to do their part as they share the road for an evening of trick-or-treating.
According to CSP data, 2022 was a record-setting year for pedestrian fatalities with 111 people killed on Colorado roadways.
Now, as families head out into the neighborhoods, drivers are asked to stay alert and follow these tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):
- Drive slowly around neighborhoods and residential streets, even if you don’t see trick-or-treaters around.
- Don’t drink and drive.
- Don’t drive high.
- Watch for children who may dart out into the street, and always yield to pedestrians.
- When driving, ensure your headlights are on—not just your daytime running lights.
- Try to park in a spot where you won’t need to back up. But if you must, have an adult outside to make sure no children are in the way of your vehicle when you do.
- Don’t use a cell phone, adjust your vehicle controls, or eat while driving. Pull over safely to do all of those things, if necessary.