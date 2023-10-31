Denver International Airport celebrates 8th anniversary of Canine Airport Therapy Squad

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Denver International Airport (DEN) is celebrating the 8th anniversary of its Canine Airport Therapy Squad, or “CATS” program. It’s also the 2nd anniversary the program has held the Guinness World Record title.

According to DEN, the CATS program began in 2015, on National Cat Day, with 28 members from 14 breeds. Today, the program includes 100 members and 36 breeds as well as one cat.

The program was designed to provide stress relief and delight passengers, making traveling a little less rough.

Passengers can see this hard-working crew for themselves wandering throughout DEN sporting their distinctive violet plaid “Pet Me” vests.