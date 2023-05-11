Skip to Content
today at 9:10 AM
School delays and closures due to weather impacts Thursday morning

Southern Colorado (KRDO) -- Several school districts are cancelling or delaying classes due to the strong rain and thunderstorms Thursday morning. High elevation communities are seeing snow. Stay with KRDO for updates.

Cripple Creek-Victor: If you can safely return home, please stay home today. All absences excused. Roads extremely unsafe.

Manitou Springs SD 14: Ute Pass Elementary is closed today due to excessive water in building

Hanover 28: Closed. Due to flooding. UPDATE

Brynn Carman

Brynn is an anchor on Good Morning Colorado. Learn more about Brynn here.

