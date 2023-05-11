Colorado Springs woman sentenced to 20 years for distributing fentanyl resulting in death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced Thursday that 28-year-old Alexis Wilkins of Colorado Springs was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison today for distributing fentanyl, resulting in the death of a high school student.

According to court records, in December 2021, a teenager at Mitchell High School overdosed during class. The El Paso County Coroner determined the cause of death was “fentanyl intoxication.”

Investigators determined the victim and two other teens had got the pill through Facebook messages with Wilkins, including a conversation in which Wilkins appears to be the one arranging the sale of a pill at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs the night before the victim’s death. The teens told investigators they believed they were receiving Percocet pills.

Court records showed that other Facebook messages indicated the defendant knew the pills she was selling were not made by a pharmaceutical company.

On March 15, 2022, the FBI and the Colorado Springs Police Department executed a federal search warrant on Wilkin's home on West Portal Drive in Colorado Springs. Officers located and seized more than 100 blue pills marked with “M” and “30,” which contained fentanyl. Investigators believe some of the pills were packaged for distribution.

“Alexis Wilkins sold poison to unsuspecting kids in Colorado Springs. No prison sentence can bring back her victim or undo the harm she caused; this outcome does mean she is no longer selling deadly drugs,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek