92nd Donkey Derby Days in Cripple Creek needs help with funding to continue

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- Donkey Derby Days is facing a financial shortfall. The annual event that honors Cripple Creeks' mining history needs $30,000 to keep the more than 90-year-old tradition alive.

After the discovery of gold in 1890, Donkeys worked the underground mines.

"They were the animals that moved the ore and carried gear underground, they did everything underground," said Curt Sorenson the former president of the Two Mile High Club.

The Two Mile High Club takes care of 15 donkeys. Between May and October, the donkeys get to roam the city. In the winter, they live in a pasture.

"To take care of these donkeys is a full-time job," said Sorenson.

Cripple Creek created Donkey Derby Days in 1931 as a way to help pay for food and other necessities as well as draw people to town.

“It’s a three-day celebration, and it goes way beyond Cripple Creek. It’s Victor and Florissant and Woodland Park, and we actually have people from out of state that plan their vacation to come and see the donkeys," said Annie Valades, the co-chair for Donkey Derby Days.

This year, they need help to keep the nearly 100-year celebration going.

According to the City of Cripple Creek, they had to cut funding for all events in 2020. Right now, their overall revenue is down 22%.

"They had to make the very hard but fiduciary responsible decision to pull that funding because since the pandemic gambling revenues are down," said Valades.

The casinos are a big part of the city's revenue. They're required to pay a portion of all revenue back to the city.

The Two Mile High Club says they understand the city's decision but want to still push forward for this year's event. The 92nd Annual Donkey Derby Days is set for August 11-13.

"We want everyone to succeed and frankly our community needs a time to celebrate, it’s been a tough go since the pandemic," said Valades.

If you would like to donate to Donkey Derby Days you can visit this link.