Colorado Gator Farm auctioning off gator tooth to raise money for repairs following fire

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Following a devastating fire that destroyed a building and killed multiple animals, the Colorado Gator Farm is trying to rebuild.

The Gator Farm needs a new reptile building and to raise funds, they are auctioning off a tooth from Morris the Movie Star Alligator. Morris starred in the movie "Happy Gilmore" and weighs in at 500 pounds, according to the Gator Farm.

Bidding for the tooth is open through 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.

For more information and to place a bid, visit Colorado Gator Farm.

