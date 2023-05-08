Missing Indigenous teenager last seen at south Federal in Denver

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) is asking for help locating a missing indigenous teenager.

Jordan Tafoya was last seen on Monday, April 24, at the 1200 Block of South Federal in Denver, Colorado.

She was wearing blue jeans and a black and gray sweatshirt / jacket.

Tafoya is 13 years old, with black hair and brown eyes. She is around 5’6 and weighs about 185 pounds.

She is from the Northern Arapaho Tribe.

For anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jordan Tafoya, you are asked to call the Denver Police Department at (720)-913-2000.