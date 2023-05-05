Skip to Content
Defense rests in Letecia Stauch murder trial

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the defense rest in the murder trial for the El Paso County woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson, stuffing his body into a suitcase, and dumping him under a bridge in Florida.

After five weeks, closing arguments are expected to be heard in the murder trial against Letecia Stauch.

Just before 10 a.m., the judge began discussing the verdict form with the prosecution and defense for clarification.

The jury is expected to begin deliberation today.

This is a developing story.

Quinn Ritzdorf

