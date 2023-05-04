Signs vandalized at Garden of the Gods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two signs were damaged at Garden of the Gods Park last week.

The "s" in Gods was chiseled away on the big Garden of the Gods sign at the front of the park. Another sign at the Visitor and Nature Center was also damaged.

An official from the city said the vandalism happened overnight from Thursday, April 27, to Friday, April 28.

The city said the signs are still damaged and they are trying to figure out how to fix them.

A police report was filed by the contractor who is working on the construction at the front of the park because the area is considered to be under construction and part of a work zone, according to the city.

Anyone with information on this vandalism is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department.