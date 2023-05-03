Unofficial results for 2023 Pueblo West Metropolitan District Board of Directors Election

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo West Metropolitan District has released the unofficial results for the May 2 Board of Directors election.

The election was to select two four-year terms for the Board of Directors of the District. Six candidates ran.

Below are a judges' unofficial abstract of the results:

Brian Axworthy — 1,309

Robert Karasawa — 933

Brian Lucas — 1,250

Kenneth Murry — 958

Greg Roberts — 1,257

Bill Vickers — 1,868

According to a district spokesperson, the final results will not happen until overseas ballots have been processed, a Canvass Board reviews the judges' certificate of election, and all the paperwork has been completed properly.

That is expected to happen between May 8 and May 16, 2023.

According to officials, the Metro District was notified on Jan. 27, 2023, that Pueblo County Clerk Candace Rivera declined to conduct the election. In the past, previous Pueblo County Clerks opted to partner with the District. A press release to Pueblo West Residents stated Rivera was "within her legal purview to decline to conduct elections for the District."

The 2023 Pueblo West Metropolitan District Board of Directors Election was instead conducted by third-party Community Resource Services of Colorado (CRS). Due to that, the results were provided directly from the Metro District, not the Pueblo County Clerk's Office.