US Air Force Academy Cadet dies over the weekend, investigation underway

U.S. AIR FORCE. ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) announced the death of a cadet.

According to the USAFA, Cadet 2nd Class Jesse Fimian, 25, of Brookfield, Mass. died. The cause of death is under investigation.

Academy first responders notified USAFA officials of Fimian's death Sunday, April 30.

Fimian was a member of the Class of 2024, was majoring in Political Science, and hoped to become a Space operator in the United States Space Force.

“Today, we are saddened by the death of one of our own at our Academy,” said Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, USAFA Superintendent in a press release. “Jesse will be remembered for his contributions in Cadet Squadron 27 and his passion for space operations. I send my deepest sympathy to Jesse’s family at home and his newly found family and friends here at USAFA.”

Brig. Gen. Paul D. Moga, Commandant of Cadets said Fimian entered the Academy through the Prep School after serving in the Massachusetts Air National Guard as an Ammo troop.

“Cadet Squadron 27, along with Jesse’s friends, family, and many others throughout the Cadet Wing, need our support during this difficult time. We delayed the start of classes yesterday morning to allow squadrons to notify their cadets, give members time to process the news and, if required, begin the grieving process,” said Brig. Gen. Paul D. Moga.

Classes and training throughout the day were optional for cadets who needed that time to mourn. USAFA officials said a full complement of support services, including Academy chaplains, mental health professionals, leaders, and others were in place for cadets, faculty, and staff.

The USAFA said agents of the Department of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations are conducting an investigation, which is standard protocol in the death of a military member.