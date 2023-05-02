Parkview Health System President and CEO announces retirement effective May 2023

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – Parkview Health System President and CEO, Leslie Barnes, is announcing her retirement effective May 31, 2023, according to a press release issued Tuesday, May 2.

According to Parkview Health System, Vice-President, and Chief Operating Officer, Darrin Smith, will succeed Barnes on June 1, 2023.

According to the release, Barnes was the first woman to serve as Chief Executive Officer in Parkview Health System's 100-year history. In her 26-year tenure, she has progressed to the hospital’s top position.

Barnes stated she would continue to volunteer in the community but is looking forward to traveling more and visiting her three children alongside her husband:

"I am thankful for the opportunity, through all the different positions that I've had, to support all the people who take care of our patients. It has brought me great joy and satisfaction." Leslie Barnes, President and CEO of Parkview Health System.

As the new President and CEO, Darrin Smith will oversee a senior leadership team and Parkview’s 3,000-person staff:

"I’m excited about my new position and the opportunity the Board has given me here at Parkview. It’s a role where I get to continue the mission, the vision, and the values of providing high quality healthcare here in our region of Pueblo and Southern Colorado. I look forward to my continued work with our staff and physicians." Darren Smith, Senior Vice President of Parkview Health System.

Parkview Health says Smith joined the company in 2005 and was Vice President of Human Resources for thirteen years until he was promoted to Senior Vice President following Barnes becoming President and CEO.