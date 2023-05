COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO NewsChannel 13 is hosting a debate between Colorado Springs mayoral candidates Yemi Mobolade and Wayne Williams tonight.

The debate begins at 7:30 p.m. and will last until 8:30 p.m.

Stream the debate above.

You can also hear the debate on KRDO News Radio at 105.5 FM, 92.5 FM, or 1240 AM.