Suspect in stolen truck hits marked patrol vehicle, Pueblo Police say

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning, a Pueblo police vehicle was involved in a traffic accident near the intersection of E. 8th St. and Hudson Ave.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), a suspect in a stolen truck ran into a marked police vehicle and ran from the scene.

The PPD said officers found the suspect in the area a short time later. He has been identified as 51-year-old Jon Paul Romero.

Romero was arrested for aggravated motor vehicle theft, driving under restraint - habitual traffic offender, and "numerous other traffic violations," according to the PPD. A female passenger in the truck had a felony warrant and was also arrested.

The officer in the vehicle that was struck was treated for minor injuries.