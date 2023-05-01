Missing Indigenous Person Alert: 24-year-old last seen in Englewood, Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) is issuing a missing persons alert for a young indigenous female out of the Denver area.

Rakel Morigeau-Reum, 24, was last seen at the Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colorado.

CBI reports she is known to be transient in the greater Denver Metro area.

She was last heard from by family members on Thursday, April 20th, and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, and black shoes.

CBI says she may be carrying a dusty-pink or light purple bag with her.

Rakel Morigeau-Reum is 5’3, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and her hair may be dyed blonde now.

If you or anyone you know has information about Rakel Morigeau-Reum, please call 911 or the Denver Police Department.