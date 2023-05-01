Meet Duncan, Denver Zoo’s newest Asian Bull Elephant

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – The Denver Zoo just grew 7,700 pounds larger with the addition of its new nine-year-old Asian Elephant named Duncan.

Duncan arrived at the Denver Zoo this past week from the Houston Zoo and according to his former keepers, was born February 7, 2004 to parents Shanti and Thai.

Duncan loves to eat cantaloupe and alfalfa hay and especially enjoys swimming in the rain.

The move comes at the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Asian Elephant Species Survival Plan Program who says Denver Zoo was the first AZA-accredited institution to house and socialize Asian Bull Elephants.

According to the Denver Zoo, “Due to the matriarchal social system of elephants, young males leave their maternal herds when they begin maturing, typically between the ages of eight to 11. They then can live in loose bachelor groups that include an older bull who serves as a mentor and teacher to the younger males.”

Denver Zoo says Duncan will be a part of the Zoo’s ongoing efforts to save his endangered species and will be joined by a group of other Asian elephant bachelors including 53-year-old Groucho, 19-year-old Bodhi, 15-year-old Billy, 14-year-old Chuck and 13-year-old Jake.

The Zoo’s elephant keepers have already introduced Duncan to the herd’s leader, Groucho, and will continue to introduce him to other members of the group as he settles in.

To see Duncan in his new home, or for more information about the Zoo and where to purchase tickets, visit the link by clicking here.