Historic increases in Colorado property values likely to result in significant property tax hikes in 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- County assessors across the state are now seeing the effect of red-hot housing markets the past two years, and homeowners and other property owners will soon feel the financial pinch.

Assessors say that increases in property values -- specifically, for residential property -- have reached heights never seen before in Colorado.

Median increases range from around 40% in El Paso and Pueblo counties, to between approximately 35% and 45% in metro Denver counties -- with increases in the ski resort towns even higher, from 40% to nearly 70%.

"With a lot of our vacant land in rural areas, we're looking at increases of 200%," said Pueblo County Assessor Frank Beltran.

Eventually, that will mean higher taxes for property owners when those bills begin going out in January 2024 -- but exactly how much higher is still being determined, because increased property values and tax rates aren't directly correlated.

The situation could force senior citizens and disabled veterans living on fixed incomes, to sell their homes; some experts said that the situation also will affect renters, as owners of apartment complexes pass along their higher property values.

Property owners who disagree with their increased value assessments can asked to have them reviewed from May 1 through June 8; which is when assessors will officially notify those homeowners of their new values.

The higher values are determined on a two-year cycle; the most recent cycle was from 2021 and 2022 when Colorado -- particularly along the Front Range -- experienced record-high housing demand.

A solution to the situation likely will come from state lawmakers, but two property tax relief proposals have already failed and the current session ends next Friday.