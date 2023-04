COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a deadly crash near the Broadmoor neighborhood in Colorado Springs.

The crash is in the area of S. 8th St. and Oxford Ln. around 3: p.m.

Officers at the scene told KRDO a truck was making a turn when a motorcycle hit the truck. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Police believe the motorcyclist was speeding.

As of 5 p.m., that area of 8th St. is still closed.