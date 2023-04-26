Manitou Springs School District selects new superintendent

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Manitou Springs School District Board of Education has unanimously selected Sean Dorsey of Colorado Springs as the new Superintendent of the district.

The decision was made Wednesday night at a special meeting.

According to the district, Dorsey was chosen from a field of four finalists that participated in a round of four public interviews with staff and community stakeholder committees and Manitou Springs School District leaders, as well as an executive session interview with the Board of Education.

“I am honored and excited to be selected as the next Superintendent of Schools for Manitou Springs School District 14," Dorsey said. "The selection process confirmed what I already knew about MSSD14…that it is a tight-knit community deeply passionate about meeting the needs of the whole child. I grew up in a small town similar in size to Manitou Springs and its surrounding communities. I understand firsthand and appreciate the value of education and experiences in a smaller setting. I am committed to hitting the ground running in serving students, staff, families, and members of the Manitou Springs School District 14 community.”

Dorsey is currently the assistant superintendent for the Sand Creek Zone in El Paso County School District 49. He previously served as Wasson High School Principal in Colorado Springs District 11 and as assistant principal in the Fountain-Ft Carson and Widefield School Districts. He began his career as a special education teacher in Greeley, Colorado.