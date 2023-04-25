On the Lookout: reward for gun store thieves upped to $5,000; “double-dipping” suspect wanted; credit card couple sought on fraud

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police in Pueblo are looking for a pair of criminals who busted through a gun store wall and stole a number of firearms. And now, the reward for turning them in is $5,000.

The two men were spotted on surveillance cameras Monday, April 17th at 3:40 a.m. at Bam Bam Firearms and Sporting Goods at 2031 Columbia Drive, in Pueblo.

Bam Bam Firearms Suspect #1

One man, holding his hands up to his face, was wearing a black sweatshirt; the other man was wearing a grey hoodie, yellow beanie, blue sneakers, and appeared to have a goatee.

Bam Bam Firearms Suspect #2

Inside cameras captured the grey hoodie suspect busting through drywall and entering underneath a desk. He then put smaller items inside a drawstring bag and passed larger firearms to his accomplice waiting on the other side of the wall.

Bam Bam Firearms Surveillance

This marks the third time the store has been broken into in the last two years.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives has teamed up with the National Shooting Sports Foundation to bring the reward money up to $5,000.

If you recognize either suspect you're asked to contact the ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867).

Home Invasion / Armed Robber Suspect (PPD)

Also in Pueblo, police are asking for help to identify a home invasion and armed robbery suspect. The home invasion happened in the 1300 block of Beech Street.

Investigators believe the man, who appears to have a medium build and wears boxy black sunglasses, drives a gold or tan-colored SUV.

Home Invasion / Armed Robbery Suspect Vehicle (PPD)

He also walks with a limp, according to police.

If you recognize the man, you're asked to call Pueblo Police Officer Hockaday at 719-601-7757, or Sgt. Robinson at 719-320-6014. You may also call Pueblo Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 719-542-STOP.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Deputies are asking for help to identify a pair wanted for using a stolen credit card number to buy items at several stores.

The man has a medium build with dark hair and was wearing a Reebok t-shirt. The woman was heavier-set with her hair dyed maroon.

If you recognize them, you're asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at 719-583-6250, and reference #10834, or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.