COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The rider is in the hospital after an early morning crash at Powers and Palmer Park Blvd., according to police.

Colorado Springs police say, the crash happened around 1 in the morning. The motorcyclist was hit while heading south on Powers, when a car going east on Palmer Park turned north.

There's no information on the driver's condition. Police say excessive speed is being considered a factor in the crash.