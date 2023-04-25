More than 500 lose power in Pueblo as spring storm continues in the area

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, more than 500 Black Hills Energy customers lost power. The outage came as a spring storm moved over most of Southern Colorado, bringing with it rain, hail, and snow.

Black Hills Energy reported at 2:55 p.m. that 502 customers were affected by the power outage. The power was expected to be restored at 6 p.m.

At 3:45 p.m., the electrical company's outage map showed power had been restored, with only two customers still reporting trouble.

