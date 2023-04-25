Correctional officers, new Congresswoman seek reforms at federal prison complex in Florence

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just a few days after Democratic Rep. Brittany Petterson was sworn into office on Capitol Hill, she immersed herself in an ongoing controversy involving the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the U.S. Office of Personnel management and the union representing correctional officers at the Federal Correctional Complex, in Florence.

The complex includes four facilities: The Federal Prison Camp (minimum security); the Federal Correctional Institution (medium security); the United States Penitentiary (high security); and

the Supermax Administrative Maximum Facility where many of the country's most notorious

criminals are kept.

"FCC Florence is our nation’s only federal super maximum facility, yet it remains one of the most under-staffed prisons in the country," Petterson wrote in a January letter to the BOP and the OPM.

She sent the letter after speaking with the officers' union about what it describes as dangerous working conditions caused by staffing shortages, low pay forced overtime and poor morale.

"FCC Florence is short at least 188 correctional staff, including 120 correctional officers and 66

non-custody staff below the authorized amount," she wrote in the letter.

Union president John Butkovich said that the issue started before the COVID-19 pandemic when dozens of correctional officers began leaving because of low pay and forced overtime.

The problem was rectified somewhat last year, he explained, with succeeding pay raises of 10% and 20%.

"Now, the concern is non-custodial support staff -- teachers, caseworkers, counselors and maintenance workers," he said. "They're stressed out because they're being reassigned to a correctional officer post, and then still have to do their duties without any additional compensation. So, you're having a teacher run a cell house. Are they capable of doing it? Yes. Is it the safest way? No, because they're not familiar with the day-to-day operations."

Butkovich and Pettersen want federal officials to increase non-custodial pay by the same 25% given to officers.

In late January, the OPM and the Department of Justice responded to Pettersen's letter.

The OPM stated that although federal agencies have the authority to grant retention pay raises of up to 50% without OPM approval, the DOJ has yet to request doing so.

"OPM stands ready to work together with BOP to address recruitment and retention needs at FCC

Florence," the OPM stated. "We understand BOP is considering which options would be most appropriate to address the current issues at FCC Florence."

In its letter, the DOJ wrote: "While FCC Florence staffing levels improved in 2022, the Bureau recognizes the need for continued focus and efforts in the year ahead, particularly in its retention of staff. In that effort the Bureau is actively seeking approval to provide a 25% retention incentive to all staff at FCC

Florence. Although the request is in its initial stages, the Bureau is hopeful that OPM will grant

this authority."

Last week, Pettersen wrote a second letter to the BOP after touring the Florence complex and being dissatisfied with progress in addressing the matter.

On Monday, she released the following statement: “The staff at FCC Florence are overworked and understaffed, which has led to an unsafe environment for workers, the surrounding communities, and the inmate population. During my visit to the prison earlier this month, I heard directly from officers about the difficult working conditions and the impacts they’re having on morale, as well as employee retainment. I’ve been urging the Bureau of Prisons to make changes and I’ll keep pushing at the federal level until we see solutions."

Butkovich also said that reassigning support staff is negatively affecting the First Step program -- in which inmates can reduce their sentences by taking classes designed to help them become productive citizens after they're released.

"Our teachers can't teach those classes if they're working as correctional officers," he said. "Can they do it? Yes. Is it the safest way? No, because they're not familiar with the day-to-day operations."

Because the correctional officers belong to a federal union, Butkovich said that they cannot legally strike to express their concerns.

"But there are other measures we can take," he said, without elaborating.

Pettersen represents Colorado's 7th District -- which includes Chaffee, Custer, Fremont, Park and Teller counties in southern Colorado.