COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is searching for a shoplifting suspect.

According to police, the woman pictured below is wanted for shoplifting at the Family Dollar in Colorado City.

PCSO

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (719) 583-6250 reference #11262 or call Crime Stoppers at (7129) 542-STOP (7867) or online here.