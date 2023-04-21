Jeffco Sheriff’s Office asks Tesla owners to check vehicle footage for evidence of rock-throwing that led to woman’s death

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) is asking Tesla owners who were in the area of a rock-throwing crime spree on Wednesday, April 19, to check their footage for any evidence that may assist in the arrest of the suspects.

Teslas are constantly recording activity while the car is in motion.

The JCSO is investigating after someone threw a rock through 20-year-old Alexa Bartell's window and killed her.

The JCSO said the incident occurred at approximately 10:45 p.m. on the 19th, in the 10600 block of Indiana Street in Jefferson County.

According to the JCSO, their investigation is based on the following timeline:

10:04 p.m. – Westminster - 100 th Ave. & Simms St. – rock through windshield – driver not injured

10:30 p.m. – Boulder County - McCaslin Blvd & S. Indiana St. (entrance to Rock Creek neighborhood) rock through windshield – minor injuries to driver

10:31 p.m. – Boulder County – McCaslin Blvd & S. Indiana St. (entrance to Rock Creek neighborhood) - rock vs.Toyota 4-Runner – body damage to vehicle, driver not injured

10:45 p.m. – Jefferson County – 10600 block of Indiana St. – rock through windshield of yellow Chevy Spark – homicide

In the moments leading up to her death, Bartell was talking on the phone with a friend. After getting hit - the phone went silent. The JCSO said Bartell's friend tracked her phone and drove to where she was. Her friend found her fatally wounded inside her car that had gone off the road into a field.

The sheriff's office said this incident appears to be part of an overnight crime spree involving a light-colored pickup truck or SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the JCSO tip line at 303-271-5612. No piece of information is insignificant.

Below are photos of a light-colored four-door 2003-2005 Dodge Ram believed to be connected to this case. It has an after-market cowl hood, a tonneau truck bed cover, and a six-inch lift.