Denver Zoo set to rescue animals from closed zo in Puerto Rico

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Denver Zoo is rescuing three animals from a closing zoo in Puerto Rico.

According to zoo officials, the Denver Zoo was contacted by colleagues at another accredited institution to evaluate and place the animals from the recently-closed Juan A. Rivero Zoo in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The Denver Zoo ultimately determined that it can provide a new home for a red kangaroo, crested porcupine, and a marabou stork.

Now, the zoo's animal care and health teams are coordinating with The Wild Animal Sanctuary to bring the three animals to its 84-acre campus.

“We have many rescued animals currently living here at the Zoo and take the responsibility of bringing in these animals very seriously,” said Bert Vescolani, president and CEO of Denver Zoo, in a press release. “We’re fortunate to have the space, resources, and animal health and care expertise to provide the best possible care and home for these three animals; and glad we can assist in this coordinated effort with other organizations dedicated to the care and wellbeing of wildlife."

The three animals will go through quarantine behind the scenes at the Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Animal Hospital after they arrive.

The Denver Zoo will announce when and where guests and members can see the new additions at a later date.

