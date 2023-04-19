Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 7:40 AM

U.S. Fire Administration to travel to Colorado to discuss fire mitigation and prevention

MGN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The head of the U.S. Fire Administration (USFA) is expecting to travel to Colorado Springs to highlight America’s wildfire challenges and announce the release of its full report on Fire Prevention and Control

During the visit, U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell, will hold a conference to acknowledge America’s fire problems, share steps to reduce the risk of fires in local communities, and discuss the Administration's strategy on how they respond to wildfires. 

Moore-Merrell is expected to be joined by other state officials including Mayor John Suthers, Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) Chief Randy Royal, and Director of the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, Mike Morgan. 

The conference will be held at The Guard House and is expected to start Wednesday, April 19, at 10 a.m. 

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content