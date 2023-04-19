U.S. Fire Administration to travel to Colorado to discuss fire mitigation and prevention

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The head of the U.S. Fire Administration (USFA) is expecting to travel to Colorado Springs to highlight America’s wildfire challenges and announce the release of its full report on Fire Prevention and Control.

During the visit, U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell, will hold a conference to acknowledge America’s fire problems, share steps to reduce the risk of fires in local communities, and discuss the Administration's strategy on how they respond to wildfires.

Moore-Merrell is expected to be joined by other state officials including Mayor John Suthers, Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) Chief Randy Royal, and Director of the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, Mike Morgan.

The conference will be held at The Guard House and is expected to start Wednesday, April 19, at 10 a.m.