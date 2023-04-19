Proposed bill might delay introduction of Gray Wolves in Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – A recent bill regarding the controversial plan to reintroduce wolves in Colorado was passed by the Senate and could delay the reintroduction process according to our 9News partners.

The new bill requires the federal government to issue the 10j rule` before the wolves can be introduced and, according to 9News, the rule will consider Colorado wolves as an “experimental population” instead of their prior listing as an endangered species.

This would give the state more flexibility to create a management plan to best handle wolf situations, including how and when a person could kill a wolf.

While the wolves are currently listed as endangered, the only situation in which a person could kill a wolf is to save a human life.

9News states the draft plan to manage wolves includes issuing permits for ranchers to kill a wolf in certain situations like if they catch a wolf trying to kill livestock.

While the Senate passed the bill Monday, April 17, with a 28-6 vote, the bill is expected to move to the House next.