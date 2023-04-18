Skip to Content
Pueblo District 60 hosting college fair for students April 22

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo School District 60 is hosting a College Fair for students and their families. The first-ever district College Fair happens Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pueblo Convention Center.

Nearly 50 colleges and universities, including nearly all of Colorado's public and private four-year colleges, will be in attendance. There will also be institutions from 15 other states.

The district said visitors will have the opportunity to visit with school representatives and learn about the application process, financial aid, college life, and more.

There will also be five breakout sessions on topics related to the college search process.

South High School alumnus and Boettcher Scholar Vanessa Roman, now with the Boettcher Foundation, will serve as the keynote speaker.

D60 said the first 200 students/families who attend will receive a $25 gift voucher and a free pizza slice coupon. The first 400 families who attend will receive a college readiness tote.

