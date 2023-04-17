2 Southern Colorado medical marijuana dispensaries named in warning of unsafe levels of Total Yeast, Mold, Aspergillus

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The state issued a Health and Safety Advisory due to the identification of potentially unsafe levels of Total Yeast and Mold and Aspergillus found on some Medical Marijuana flowers (bud/shake/trim) in Colorado. Of the medical marijuana stores where contaminated or potentially contaminated marijuana was sold, two are in Southern Colorado.

According to the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR), this flower is produced by Long Farms LLC, doing business as Steel City Meds Medical Dispensary.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the DOR deem this a "threat to public health and safety when marijuana is found to have Total Yeast and Mold or Aspergillus levels above the acceptable limits established in Colorado Marijuana Rule 4-115."

The DOR also identified potentially contaminated Harvest Batches of Medical Marijuana, produced during the same date range as the confirmed contaminated batches, that were not submitted for testing in accordance with Colorado Marijuana Rule series 4-100.

According to officials, these contaminated and potentially contaminated Harvest Batches were sold by Medical Marijuana Stores between June 1, 2022, and March 9, 2023.

The DOR said patients who have these affected products should destroy them or return them to the store from which they were purchased for proper disposal.

Anyone who's experienced adverse health effects should seek medical attention immediately and report it to the Marijuana Enforcement Division by submitting the MED Reporting Form.

The DOR said all affected marijuana has a label that indicates the license number of the Regulated Marijuana Business that cultivated to the marijuana and the Harvest Batch number assigned to the marijuana.

Contaminated Harvest Batch Numbers:

Pablo Revenge Indoor 9/15/2022

Runtz Indoor 9/15/2022

Oreo Cake Indoor 9/15/2022

Zero Gravity Indoor 9/15/2022

Oatmeal Cookie 10/3/2022 OD

Potentially Contaminated, Untested/Improperly Tested Harvest Batch Numbers:

A&B Big Room 5/12/2022

Oreoz Big Room 5/12/2022

White Runtz Big Room 5/12/2022

Blu Ivy Big Room 5/12/2022

Snowman Big Room 5/12/2022

Crush Berries Big Room 5/13/2022

Medical Marijuana Stores where contaminated or potentially contaminated marijuana was sold:

402-00970 - LIGHTSHADE LABS LLC Doing business as “Lightshade” 1126 South Sheridan Boulevard, Denver, CO 80232

402-01221 - LIGHTSHADE LABS LLC Doing business as “Lightshade” 12075 East 40th Avenue, Denver, CO 80239

402-00633 - PHYSICIAN PREFERRED PRODUCTS LLC Doing business as “Doc’s Apothecary” 2100 East 112th Avenue, Unit 5, Northglenn, CO 80233

402-00405 - LIGHTSHADE LABS LLC Doing business as “Lightshade” 330 South Dayton Street, Denver, CO 80247

402-01173 - GREEN FARMS LLC 3629 Galley Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80909

402-00603 - LIGHTSHADE LABS LLC Doing business as “Lightshade” 3950 North Holly Street, Denver, CO 80207

402-00866 - LONG GONE FARMS LLC Doing business as “Steel City Meds Medical Dispensary” 74 N McCulloch Boulevard, Suite 120, Pueblo West, CO 81007

402-00240 - LIGHTSHADE LABS LLC Doing business as “Lightshade” 5885 East Evans Avenue, Denver, CO 80222

402-00146 - CHOICE ORGANICS INC Doing business as “Green Dragon” 813 Smithfield Drive, Units A & B, Fort Collins, CO 80524

402-01255 - LIGHTSHADE LABS LLC Doing business as “Lightshade” 9364 Federal Boulevard, Federal Heights, CO 80260



Read the press release issued by the state here.