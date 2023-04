EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday evening, officials announced the Rampart Fire was 100% contained.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire burning in the old Waldo Canyon Burn Scar is fully contained as of 6:18 p.m. Thursday.

The fire only reached 20 acres and no structures were threatened.

Thursday, the 403 Fire burning in Park County was also fully contained.