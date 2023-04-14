Crash blocks part of northbound I-25 just south of Fountain

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash along northbound I-25 caused major backups Friday afternoon.

An accident just three miles south of Fountain was first reported at 12:46 p.m. by the Colorado Department of Transportation.

As of 1:50 p.m., the right lane of northbound I-25 remains closed between Exit 125 and US 85 at mile point 125.

CDOT cameras indicate there is heavy traffic in the area. People should expect delays and slower speeds are advised.