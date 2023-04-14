Skip to Content
Cooler with rain and snow possible Friday

Much cooler Friday with rain and snow both in the forecast.

TODAY: Increasing clouds with afternoon rain and isolated thunderstorms across the area. Cooler today with highs ranging from the low—50s in Colorado Springs to the low-60s for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: As temperatures drop this evening... some light snow is possible here in the Pikes Peak region. There is a winter weather advisory posted for Teller county and western El Paso county. Roads in the higher elevations may become slick early Saturday morning.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy and cool Saturday with a few isolalted rain and snow showers possible. Cool highs in the 50s Saturday. A ridge of high pressure builds across the region starting on Sunday with warming temperatures. And temperatures will rebound into the 70s and 80s Monday and Tuesday.

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

