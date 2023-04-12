Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 6:13 PM

Cañon City family honoring memory of 9-year-old niece killed in Nashville school shooting

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Cañon City family is back in Colorado after spending time in Nashville, Tenn. following the death of their nine-year-old niece.

On March 27, 2023, a reported former student of Nashville’s Covenant School carried out a mass shooting, killing six people; three students and three adults.

Among those who lost their lives was Hallie Scruggs, the young niece of the Arnold family who owns the Little Canyon Inn in Cañon City.

To hear how the Arnold family is now honoring Hallie's memory here in Colorado, watch the video above.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content