Cañon City family honoring memory of 9-year-old niece killed in Nashville school shooting

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Cañon City family is back in Colorado after spending time in Nashville, Tenn. following the death of their nine-year-old niece.

On March 27, 2023, a reported former student of Nashville’s Covenant School carried out a mass shooting, killing six people; three students and three adults.

Among those who lost their lives was Hallie Scruggs, the young niece of the Arnold family who owns the Little Canyon Inn in Cañon City.

