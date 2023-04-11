Skip to Content
today at 1:48 PM
Trujillo Creek Fire in Las Animas County 100+ acres, evacuations still in effect

April 10, 2023
Vic Meyer
April 10, 2023

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- At 11:31 a.m., the Las Animas County Sheriff's Department provided an update on the fire burning near the Town of Aguilar.

According to the sheriff's department, the Trujillo Creek Fire has reached over 100 acres with 0% containment.

The fire was first reported around 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 10. Residents of Mauricio Canyon, Trujillo Creek, and anyone else in that area were told to evacuate within a three-mile radius of the fire.

The sheriff's department has not provided a specific address of where the fire is burning but did say it's a few miles southwest of Aguilar.

The Office of Emergency Management is at the scene along with fire crews from multiple departments.

Any further updates will be posted on the Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Scott Harrison

Scott is a reporter for KRDO.

