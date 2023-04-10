Evacuations ordered due to wildfire near Aguilar

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Las Animas County Sheriff's Office said a fire burning southwest of the town of Aguilar is cause for evacuations Monday evening.

According to the sheriff's office, residents of Mauricio Canyon, Trujillo Creek, and anyone in that area need to evacuate. Deputies are attempting to contact all residents in the area.

This area is only a few miles southwest of the town of Aguilar. The sheriff's office said resources will be held at the community center in Aguilar.

Around 9 p.m., the sheriff's office provided update saying there is currently now word on containment of the fire or how many acres have burned. One structure has been lost and the evacuation orders for Mauricio Canyon and Trujillo Creek will stay in place through the night.

According to the sheriff's office, there are crews from the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, Spanish Peak Bon Carbo Fire Department, Hoehne Fire Department, Trinidad Fire Department, Fishers Peak Fire Department, Stonewall Fire Department, Pinion Canyon Fire Department, La Veta Fire Department, and Huerfano County Fire on scene battling the fire.