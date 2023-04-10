Franklin D. Azar opens up contest for students to help design an original billboard display

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – For the first time, Colorado law firm Franklin D. Azar & Associates is offering students across the state’s region to submit original designs for a billboard to advertise the firm's services.

According to Franklin D. Azar, five winners will be selected from the contest and each contestant will receive a $2000 educational grant and a $1000 grant to their respective school.

The winning artwork will be displayed on Azar billboards across five Colorado cities throughout the summer where it can be viewed by passersby each day.

The Azar marketing team will provide each applicant with a brochure of guidelines as well as design assets.

Aza r& Associates are urging contestants to think creatively, choose a medium they are comfortable with, and challenge themselves to come up with a compelling concept and an eye-catching display.

The contest is open to all students, ages 18 or younger, who are enrolled in Colorado schools.

Applicants must apply online, provide a parental consent form, and submit their design by May 15, 2023.

Winners will be announced on May 24, 2023, and there will be one winner for each of the five markets where the billboards will appear: Denver, Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Fort Collins, and Greeley.

To enter the contest click here.