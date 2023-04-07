Skip to Content
Woodland Park HS welding students win multiple state championships

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Woodland Park High School welding students proved their mettle this week at the SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference.

The three-day event was held in Pueblo and brings together talented welding students from across the State of Colorado.

According to the school, a number of Woodland Park students won several top honors.

Jarret Freed won the state championship for technical welding. Jakob Brooks, Brayden Salem, and Cameron Spann were all also crowned state champions in welding fabrication. Elexis Gallagher also took third place in the welding sculpture competition.

The school said the Woodland Park School District and community are proud of the students’ success
at the state level and their accomplishments are a testament to their hard work and dedication, as well as the support of the school's exceptional welding instructor, Mr. Gary Adamson.

