Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 12:22 PM
Published 12:20 PM

Mayoral candidate Sallie Clark ‘considering a recount,’ asks city how much it would cost

Sallie Clark Campaign

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A candidate in the race to be the next mayor of Colorado Springs is requesting information on the cost of a recount of mayoral ballots.

Friday afternoon, KRDO obtained a request for the estimated cost of a recount by candidate Sallie Clark to the City of Colorado Springs stating that she is "considering a recount of the election pursuant to state and city election law"

Below is the full letter:

Recount consideration on behalf of mayoral candidate Sallie Clark

Ms. Johnson,

As an official candidate for Mayor of Colorado Springs in the April 4th, 2023 election, I am
considering a recount of the election pursuant to state and city election law.

As an example, the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder recently conducted recounts for primary
countywide elected offices which records show an initial estimated cost of $5,760.72 per
candidate.

As this election turnout is much smaller than the 2022 Primary El Paso County CO election, it
would be assumed that it would be less than the final amount charged to the candidates since
this election only includes the citywide ballot for the office of mayor.

Please provide the estimated cost of a recount for the mayor’s race and the process to file for
the recount, including applicable dates.

- Sallie Clark

As it stands now, candidates Yemi Mobolade and Wayne Williams are the two headed to the runoff election.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Scott Harrison

Scott is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Scott here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content