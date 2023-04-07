Mayoral candidate Sallie Clark ‘considering a recount,’ asks city how much it would cost

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A candidate in the race to be the next mayor of Colorado Springs is requesting information on the cost of a recount of mayoral ballots.

Friday afternoon, KRDO obtained a request for the estimated cost of a recount by candidate Sallie Clark to the City of Colorado Springs stating that she is "considering a recount of the election pursuant to state and city election law"

Below is the full letter:

Recount consideration on behalf of mayoral candidate Sallie Clark Ms. Johnson, As an official candidate for Mayor of Colorado Springs in the April 4th, 2023 election, I am

considering a recount of the election pursuant to state and city election law. As an example, the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder recently conducted recounts for primary

countywide elected offices which records show an initial estimated cost of $5,760.72 per

candidate. As this election turnout is much smaller than the 2022 Primary El Paso County CO election, it

would be assumed that it would be less than the final amount charged to the candidates since

this election only includes the citywide ballot for the office of mayor. Please provide the estimated cost of a recount for the mayor’s race and the process to file for

the recount, including applicable dates. - Sallie Clark

As it stands now, candidates Yemi Mobolade and Wayne Williams are the two headed to the runoff election.