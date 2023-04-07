City of Colorado Springs picks name for new senior center

Skip to Content
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs has decided on a name for the new senior center.

The name of the new Colorado Springs senior center will be..........the Colorado Springs Senior Center. This was also the name of the previous senior center that served residents for the past 50 years.

According to the city, the new center will be built adjacent to the current senior center building at the intersection of Caramillo Street and Hancock Avenue in the northeast corner of the Golf Acres property. Construction is expected to begin in August 2023 and last 18-24 months.

For more information on the project, visit Colorado Springs Senior Center Renovation

